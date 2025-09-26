Fatima Sana Shaikh exits Madhur Bhandarkar's film, project shelved

The source told the outlet, "Fatima Sana Shaikh has walked out of the film that was set to be directed by Madhur Bhandarkar ." "In fact, the two also made an appearance together at an award show early this year, where they planned to announce their association." "But it didn't happen as decided. The film is now shelved."

Casting confusion

Another casting confusion between the star and director

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Shaikh had joined Bhandarkar's upcoming film The Wives. However, the director later announced the project would be led by Regina Cassandra, Mouni Roy, and Sonali Kulkarni. When HT approached Bhandarkar for clarification on Shaikh's involvement in this project, he denied any casting rumors surrounding her. "She never signed the film or never roped in to play one of the wives in the film," he said.