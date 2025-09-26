Fatima Sana Shaikh exits Madhur Bhandarkar's film, project shelved
What's the story
Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has exited a major studio-backed film, per Hindustan Times. The project, which was set to be produced by Zee Studios, has now been shelved following her departure. The reason behind Shaikh's sudden exit from the project is still unclear. Read ahead to see what the source said.
Director
The film was to be directed by Madhur Bhandarkar
The source told the outlet, "Fatima Sana Shaikh has walked out of the film that was set to be directed by Madhur Bhandarkar." "In fact, the two also made an appearance together at an award show early this year, where they planned to announce their association." "But it didn't happen as decided. The film is now shelved."
Casting confusion
Another casting confusion between the star and director
Earlier this year, reports suggested that Shaikh had joined Bhandarkar's upcoming film The Wives. However, the director later announced the project would be led by Regina Cassandra, Mouni Roy, and Sonali Kulkarni. When HT approached Bhandarkar for clarification on Shaikh's involvement in this project, he denied any casting rumors surrounding her. "She never signed the film or never roped in to play one of the wives in the film," he said.