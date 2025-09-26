'The Silent Epidemic' wins Best Non-Feature Film at NFAs
The Silent Epidemic, a documentary by Akshat Gupta, just picked up the Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values at the 71st National Film Awards.
Produced by Sarika Panda Bhatt and Jitendra Mishra, and presented by Raahgiri Foundation and Cinema4Good, the film spotlights how road accidents in India deeply affect real people—something that often goes unnoticed.
In their words
Bhatt, who is the Director at Nagarro and Founder and Trustee of Raahgiri Foundation, reminds us that "road crashes are not just statistics, they are stories of lives upended and dreams lost." She's pushing for safer, more people-friendly streets.
Mishra believes films like The Silent Epidemic can spark real change by sharing personal stories behind the stats and urging everyone to care about road safety.