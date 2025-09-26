Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1': Rishab Shetty's film gets early morning shows
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is already making waves—over 10,000 tickets were snapped up in just 34 minutes after bookings opened on September 26, showing just how hyped fans are for its October 2 release.
The movie drops in six languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali), with early morning shows from 6:30am and possible paid premieres on October 1.
Ticket prices, OTT details, and budget of the film
Ticket prices range from ₹350 to ₹550 due to a legal stay on the usual cap—and premium seats could go up to ₹1,200 during opening weekend.
Paid premiere tickets might be available by September 29.
Made on a hefty ₹120 crore budget, Kantara Chapter 1 will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.
Final post-production wraps up by September 28.