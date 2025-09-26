'Kantara Chapter 1': Rishab Shetty's film gets early morning shows Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is already making waves—over 10,000 tickets were snapped up in just 34 minutes after bookings opened on September 26, showing just how hyped fans are for its October 2 release.

The movie drops in six languages (Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali), with early morning shows from 6:30am and possible paid premieres on October 1.