'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' premieres in October: All we know

The teaser opens with a mysterious trunk that triggers a series of chilling events. The characters initially seem to joke and laugh, but things quickly take a dark and dangerous turn. The chamber film also stars Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania.

Director's vision

Anshuman Jha calls it special

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli marks Anshuman Jha's directorial debut. In a press release, he said, "Firsts are always special for they only happen once. First teaser of my first directorial." He added that the film was shot in the UK using a single-lens technique, making it India's first mainstream film to do so. The movie will be released in theaters on October 10.