'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' premieres in October: All we know
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser for the upcoming black comedy thriller, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, starring Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur, was recently released. The 39-second clip offers a sneak peek into a story that unfolds over one night. The film is being described as a Hitchcock-style thriller with a sharp dose of dark humor.
Plot details
Teaser shows trunk triggering dangerous events
The teaser opens with a mysterious trunk that triggers a series of chilling events. The characters initially seem to joke and laugh, but things quickly take a dark and dangerous turn. The chamber film also stars Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania.
Director's vision
Anshuman Jha calls it special
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli marks Anshuman Jha's directorial debut. In a press release, he said, "Firsts are always special for they only happen once. First teaser of my first directorial." He added that the film was shot in the UK using a single-lens technique, making it India's first mainstream film to do so. The movie will be released in theaters on October 10.