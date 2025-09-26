Bobby Deol on inferiority complex: 'Didn't think highly of myself'
What's the story
Actor Bobby Deol, who recently impressed viewers with his performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, got candid about battling an inferiority complex during a challenging phase of his career. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, he admitted to struggling with feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy for five to six years. Meanwhile, the Aryan Khan-directed Netflix series premiered on September 18.
Self-doubt
Deol felt out of place at parties
Deol shared, "My wife used to ask me, 'Why do you think so little of yourself?' During those five to six years, I genuinely didn't think highly of myself." "Even at parties, I would stay in a corner, avoid the spotlight." "I felt like no one really wanted to talk to me or give me any importance." "Jab main jaata tha mujhe waise bhi importance nahi milti thi (When I used to go, I would anyway get no attention)."
Career trajectory
Web series 'Aashram' marked his comeback
Deol debuted with Barsaat in 1995. He went on to deliver several hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including Gupt, Soldier, Ajnabee, and Humraaz. However, his career saw a downturn in the mid-2000s, with fewer roles and critical setbacks. Despite this slump, he made a strong comeback with the web series Aashram which paved the way for roles in Class of '83 and Love Hostel among others. Later, his role in Animal further cemented his return to stardom.