'Bads of Bollywood' review: Lakshya elevates Aryan's entertaining series

After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan 's son Aryan Khan 's The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out on Netflix . Created by Aryan and starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Bobby Deol , along with cameos by the who's who of Bollywood, the series has seven episodes (40-50 minutes each). Was all the hype worth it? Has Aryan set a new benchmark for Indian streaming? Here's our review.

Plot Can an outsider make it big in Bollywood? The show revolves around Aasmaan (Lakshya), an outsider and a rising Bollywood star. He signs a major Karan Johar film, co-starring Karishma Talwar (superstar Ajay Talwar's daughter). However, Ajay (Deol) isn't too pleased. There's also a sub-plot regarding Aasmaan being chased by the mafia, while he simultaneously struggles to manage his film commitments to Johar and producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari).

#1 The show is self-aware, smart, and funny Perhaps the best aspect of Ba***ds of Bollywood is how self-aware, smart, and cheeky it is. From Johar calling himself the "film mafia" to Rajat Bedi (Koi... Mil Gaya) taking multiple digs at his prolonged absence from the industry, the show talks about it all. Aryan also makes fun of his own drug controversy, and even goes so far as to spoof Sameer Wankhede!

#2 More on Bedi's importance in the series Bedi gets a redemption arc, with his character driving the plot forward. He plays Jaraj Saxena, a Bollywood has-been and an amusing, lovable man, one you cannot help but root for. There's also an underlying tragedy to his role; what's the shelf life of fame, and what happens when it's snatched away? It's among Bedi's best, most memorable roles so far.

#3 How's SRK's much-hyped cameo? One of the most crucial scenes in the show, the Filmfirst Awards, features Khan in a hilarious cameo. SRK does full justice to his brief appearance, and the entire awards segment plays out like a tribute to the popular, similar scene from Om Shanti Om. From the cameos to the way Aasmaan's winning speech is shot, it's Aryan's love letter to Farah Khan.

#4 Aryan opts for a gamble with the final twist The series shines the best when it mimics real life. For instance, Johar speaks extensively about nepotism, Orry's "omnipresence" is mentioned, and there's a joke on Aryan's mysterious persona, too! Additionally, toward the end, the show opts for a filmy twist. If the series is renewed for a second outing, it'll be interesting to see how this twist designs the central characters' lives.

#5 Areas where it could have been better However, the show, despite its many meta moments and good performances, has some glaring problems. My biggest gripe, perhaps, is with the much-hyped cameos. While some of them instantly make you smile, others are tragically wasted. SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, for instance, get flimsy dialogues, and, surprisingly, Aryan doesn't utilize them properly. Salman, particularly, only gets a few seconds on-screen.

#6 The story is sometimes all over the place The Ba***ds of Bolywood mostly works due to its performances and humor, but it isn't the strongest narratively. Karishma and Aasmaan's love story, for instance, gets an extremely surface-level treatment, so you never really buy their romance. Additionally, Manoj Pahwa and Juyal's characters, who bring the laughs, are written poorly and lack heft, even though they're pivotal to the plot.

#7 Sometimes, you want the show to rein it all in The entire underworld sub-plot (Arshad Warsi plays a don) struggles to draw your attention and jostles for space. There's so much going on that sometimes it feels like the show becomes a victim of its own ambition. I was also disappointed with the tacky VFX during a car chase scene between Ajay and Aasmaan. Not a good look for a massive show like this.