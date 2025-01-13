'Trolling is entertainment for me': Sameer Wankhede on Aryan case
What's the story
Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede recently opened up about being trolled online after the high-profile arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
Speaking to Zoom Entertainment, Wankhede said he finds trolling "entertaining."
"Trolling is entertainment for me. I have faced much worse: bullets, and terrorists. These are very small things. Threatening messages are quite funny," he said.
Case details
Wankhede's response to allegations of framing Aryan
To note, Wankhede was heading the NCB when Aryan was arrested in 2021 on charges of drug trafficking, along with six others.
The case made national headlines and triggered a wave of online trolling against Wankhede.
When asked about claims that Aryan was framed since no drugs were found on him, Wankhede avoided commenting on the case or mentioning SRK by name.
"Obviously, there won't be drugs with them, because they have already delivered it to the concerned party."
Public opinion
Wankhede's views on Aryan's New Year's Eve video
Wankhede was also asked about a viral video of Aryan allegedly being drunk at a New Year's party.
He said, "I would not like to comment on this person, but, if you talk about 31st (December), youngsters today think New Year's eve is meant to get sloshed. No doubt, people should enjoy, but don't harm your body."
When asked if he met SRK after the case, he responded, "I have no clue what he has been doing."
Film reference
Wankhede's reaction to perceived reference in SRK's film
In 2023, SRK made a comeback to the big screen with actioners Pathaan and Jawaan.
A line from Jawaan—"Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar [talk to the dad before laying hands on the son]—was taken by fans as a dig at Wankhede.
On this, he said, "A lot of people said it was aimed at me but I don't think so...If at all it is about me, I would like to take it as a compliment."