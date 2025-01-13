What's the story

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede recently opened up about being trolled online after the high-profile arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Speaking to Zoom Entertainment, Wankhede said he finds trolling "entertaining."

"Trolling is entertainment for me. I have faced much worse: bullets, and terrorists. These are very small things. Threatening messages are quite funny," he said.