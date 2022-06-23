Entertainment

SSR case: NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, brother

SSR case: NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, brother

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 23, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother are among others who were recently summoned to the court.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reportedly filed draft charges against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, among others on Wednesday. The news about the charges comes two years after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was reportedly dating Chakraborty. These charges are in connection with a drug case angle being investigated by the NCB in the late actor's death case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chakraborty was arrested in September 2020 following the death of the 34-year-old actor who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

Since then, many Bollywood actors have made rounds at the police station to record their statements but the case has not reached any conclusion so far.

Since the incident, the central agency has maintained strict protocol against substance abuse.

Development She was summoned for consumption, procurement of narcotics for Rajput

Days after Rajput's second death anniversary, the prosecution reportedly proposed to the court to press charges against Chakraborty and her brother over consumption of narcotic substances and for procuring and financing the same for the deceased actor. All the accused in the case, including Chakraborty and her brother, were present before the court on Wednesday for the same.

Development Discharge pleas of accused to be decided

Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande informed that the charges couldn't be processed as some of the accused moved their discharge applications. Following this, the court informed that the charges would be framed only after the discharge pleas for the accused are decided. Special judge VG Raghuwanshi who hears cases related to the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act scheduled a hearing for July 12.

Reactions SSR's sister tweeted about development

After the news about the draft charges broke, fans and followers of the late actor expressed hope of getting justice. SSR's sister, Priyanka Singh too celebrated the step via a Twitter post. She wrote, "Good Morning Truth Seekers! MTL: SSRians Hopeful In SSRCase. RTL: SSR Beacon Of Good Things (sic)." Meanwhile, the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput's death case.

Twitter Post See the tweet here

Good Morning Truth Seekers!



MTL:

SSRians Hopeful In SSRCase



RTL?

SSR Beacon Of Good Things — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) June 23, 2022