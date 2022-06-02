Entertainment

#HappyBirthday: Times when Sonakshi Sinha expertly dealt with fans, trolls

Jun 02, 2022

Sonakshi Sinha turned 35 on Thursday.

Sonakshi Sinha is one of those Bollywood actors who stay in the news as much for their work as for their fan following. Sinha has a slew of admirers who never shy away from professing their love for the Dabangg actor. However, interactions with haters can turn sour, too. On her 35th birthday, let's explore her relationship with fans as well as trolls.

#1 When a fan startled Sinha with a proposal

In April, when the 35-year-old year had visited the sets of Colors TV's popular game show Khatra Khatra Khatra, she spilled the beans on how a "crazy" fan had once startled her with a marriage proposal. As soon as the actor entered her vanity van, the fan popped out, went down on a knee, and proposed to her. Now that must have been astonishing.

#2 Another proposal: This time, on Instagram

Looks like the Lootera actor has no dearth of fans who keep figuring out ideas to make a way to her heart. Sinha is an avid social media user, regularly stays on Instagram, and keeps interacting with her fans. During one Q&A session, someone wrote, "U marrie me (sic)," to which, Sinha replied in a quirky manner: "Currently not accepting marriage proposals on Instagram."

#3 When trolls asked if she donated to COVID-19 relief fund

When the COVID-19 pandemic had just started wreaking havoc across the country, several celebrities donated to the PM CARES Fund. Since Sinha's name wasn't amongst these actors, some people concluded that she had no contribution to make. However, the actor-singer retaliated in her classic sarcastic style, "Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced, contributions weren't made."

#4 The seemingly endless Ramayana controversy

When Sinha appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan quizzed her about the benefits of the Sanjeevani booti (herb), procured by Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. Sinha didn't know the answer and got mercilessly trolled across social media platforms. When she was asked this question again during an Instagram live, she replied, "Lots of you have Ramayana-related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan."

#5 When Sinha blasted a troll who body-shamed her

Ever since her first film, Sinha's weight has been the favorite topic of discussion for trolls. However, she has always stood her ground. On Arbaaz Khan's chatshow Pinch, Sinha read aloud a rather ugly remark by a troll, who body-shamed her and called her a "buffello (sic)." Sinha laughed it off and retorted, "Pehle spelling to seekh le yaar! (Learn the spelling first!)."