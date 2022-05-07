Entertainment

'De De Pyaar De' sequel coming, confirms Ajay Devgn

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 07, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Makers of 'De De Pyaar De' are working on a sequel, confirms Ajay Devgn (Photo credit: Hotstar)

Ajay Devgn just confirmed we will be getting a sequel to De De Pyaar De! While promoting his recent release Runway 34, Devgn confirmed the makers of De De Pyaar De were planning a follow-up. "I think they are writing the script. Let's see when," he told Bollywood Hungama. Interestingly, his Runway 34 co-star Rakul Preet Singh was also part of the 2019 comedy-drama.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2019 film starred actors Devgn, Singh, and Tabu in the lead.

It was well-received by audiences and grossed around Rs. 100 crore at the box office.

De De Pyaar De was Akiv Ali's directorial debut on which he collaborated with Luv Ranjan (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety).

It depicted an age gap romance quite maturely.

We can expect novelty from its sequel, too.

Plot Here's what the prequel was all about

In De De Pyaar De, Ashish (Devgn) falls in love with Ayesha (Singh), a woman almost half his age. The two decide to get married. However, things didn't go as planned when Ayesha is introduced to Ashish's ex-wife Manjana (Tabu) and their children. In a series of humorous and emotional moments, Ayesha tries to win the children's trust and form a bond with Manjana.

Information Singh recently opened up about 'De De...' transformation

Incidentally, Singh spoke about De De Pyaar De on Shilpa Shetty's chat show Shape of You recently. The actor revealed that when she came to Bollywood at 20, she was asked to lose weight because "that was the standard of Bombay." She had to drop 10 kilograms in 50 days for playing Ayesha. "I didn't think I was 10kg overweight, but I was."

Movies All about Devgn and Singh's upcoming films

Devgn will be next seen in the film Maidaan, slated for a June 3 release. After that, he'll be seen in Thank God, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. As for Singh, she will be seen in the Hindi comedy film Chhatriwali followed by Doctor G, Thank God, and Mission Cinderella. She also has upcoming Tamil films like Ayalaan, Indian 2, and October 31st Ladies Night.