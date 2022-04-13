Entertainment

Nurse arrested for robbery at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 13, 2022, 06:18 pm 2 min read

Cash, jewelry worth Rs. 2.4 crore was stolen from the residence of Sonam Kapoor

A nurse named Aparna Ruth Wilson has been arrested for the robbery at Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence. Wilson reportedly stole cash and jewelry worth Rs. 2.4 crore in February, along with her husband. The latter has been arrested as well. Wilson was working as a caregiver to Kapoor's mother-in-law, stated reports. A complaint was lodged in February.

History Robbery, complaint happened in February

Wilson's husband Naresh Kumar Sagar is an accounting professional, who works for a Shakarpur-based private firm. Police added that the theft took place on February 11. Following this, a case was filed on February 23 at Tughlaq Road Police Station by the manager of the house located at the posh Amrita Shergill Marg. More than 20 people are employed at the residence.

Quote Stolen valuables have not been recovered yet

"The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night," said the cops. "They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI. However, the have not yet recovered the stolen cash and jewellery.

Details What else do we know of the case?

Almost all the staffers at Kapoor-Ahuja's Delhi residence were interrogated by cops. Besides this, nine caretakers, drivers, and other workers were also questioned. Apart from the Delhi Police, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also got involved in the case to collect evidence. Ahuja's parents, Priya and Harish Ahuja, currently live in the Delhi residence along with his grandmother Sarla Ahuja.

Update Kapoor, Ahuja expecting their first child

Meanwhile, Kapoor—last seen in The Zoya Factor (2019)—announced last month that she is expecting her first child. Taking to social media, the Bollywood actor made the big reveal by sharing a series of photos flaunting her baby bump alongside Ahuja. Kapoor revealed the baby will arrive in fall 2022—around September. On the work front, Kapoor will be seen next in the mystery drama Blind.