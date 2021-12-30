Entertainment Kumar Mangat Pathak to base 'Raid 2' on Piyush Jain

Kumar Mangat Pathak (left) will make a film on Piyush Jain (right)

Renowned film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has announced the sequel to Ajay Devgn starrer Raid. For now it has been titled Raid 2, which will be based on the searches that were conducted by the Income Tax department on perfumer Piyush Jain last week. Pathak made this revelation while participating at the Kashi Film Festival that is being held for three days, in Varanasi.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Pathak, who has produced many successful films like Omkara, Singham, Special 26, and Drishyam, had brought out Raid in 2018. That film is also based on a real-life raid, which is the longest carried out in the country in the 1980s. It was a commercial success and every single thing worked in favor of the movie. So, hopes are definitely high this time too.

Information Pathak shared about a particular scene that will be included

Coming to the searches that were done in Kanpur and Kannauj. Its visuals showed two mountains of cash stuffed into two large wardrobes at the trader's house. Money was also hidden in walls, which started flowing out when the cement structures were smashed. Pathak intends to incorporate this scene in Raid 2, the producer added. Details regarding casting are not out yet.

Biography But first, who is Piyush Jain?

A perfume trader based out of Anandpuri, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Jain is a native of Chhipatti in Kannauj. He owns many factories, petrol pumps, and cold storage facilities, and has around 40 companies to his credit including two in the Middle East. The raids at his properties are the biggest cash recovery till date. He is currently in 14 days of judicial custody.

Projects For now, Pathak is focused on sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz'

For now, Pathak is busy with Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi-starrer Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha. Its shooting got finished recently in Egypt. Faruk Kabir has helmed the film, and has also written it. Release date of the action thriller has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, Pathak's last project was Chehre, where he was the co-producer. It was led by Amitabh Bachchan.