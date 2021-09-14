Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Raavan Leela' now titled 'Bhavai'

Set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theater form from Gujarat, the movie marks Pratik Gandhi's first Hindi feature film as a lead

The title of actor Pratik Gandhi's upcoming musical drama Raavan Leela has been changed to Bhavai, the makers announced on Tuesday. Set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theater form from Gujarat, the movie marks the Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story actor's first Hindi feature film as a lead. Notably, the film is set to release theatrically on October 1.

Details

Decision was taken to respect sentiments of audience: Makers

According to a statement by the makers, the decision was taken after receiving audiences' requests for the title change and "to respect their sentiments." Bhavai also stars Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Director Hardik Gajjar said the team is confident that Bhavai will entertain the audience.

Quote

I am happy to honor wishes of stakeholders, audiences: Gajjar

"I am happy to honor the wishes of my stakeholders and audience, the love we have received for the film thus far is the resonance of the fact that good cinema is the need of the hour," Gajjar said.

Further details

Cinema is a medium meant to entertain people: Gajjar

"Cinema is a medium meant to entertain people and so is our film," Gajjar said. "Audiences have showered Pratik with love for his work and we hope that this film will only see it multiply. It's a film that is close to our hearts and we are confident that audiences will love it with all their hearts too," he added.

Background

Gandhi's Gujarati film 'Wrong Side Raju' had won National Award

The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures. Gandhi has previously acted in Hindi movies Loveyatri and Mitron, and Gujarati films like Bey Yaar and Wrong Side Raju, which won the National Award for the best feature film in Gujarati.