Pratik Gandhi, who wowed everyone with his performance in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is now taking leaps toward Bollywood and is said to have bagged a role opposite Taapsee Pannu. The duo would be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, which is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. An investigative comedy set in central India, it will be helmed by Arshad Syed.

Quote Pannu was impressed by the character

Confirming the project, Pannu told Mid-Day that she loved the strong and thoroughly entertaining character that Syed has penned. "It is exciting to partner with a producer as prolific as Sid, as well as Pratik, whose performance in Scam 1992 left a lasting impression on me," she said. This movie will mark Syed's directorial debut; he has written shows like Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Quote Kapur gave his nod in the first narration itself

Kapur, who seemed equally ecstatic, said, "When Arshad narrated his charming screenplay to us, we instantly knew we had to produce the film. We are excited to work with Taapsee, who brings so much energy to the screen."

Details What is known about the film?

Reportedly, Pannu will play a feisty cop in the movie while Gandhi essays the role of a chauvinistic brat. They are forced to take an unlikely journey together and it is then that their opposite personalities clash, leading to a lot of laughs. The director is currently zeroing in on the rest of the cast members. The movie could hit the floors in 2021-end.

Information 'Scam 1992' made Gandhi a household name

To note, Gandhi's portrayal of Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta's show grabbed eyeballs propelling him to instant stardom. He earned the love of audiences and critics alike, also taking home the Best Actor (Web Series) trophy at the Critics Choice Awards. Though Gandhi is a known face in Gujarati theater, the web series made him a household name across the nation.

Work Pannu recently started shooting for Anurag Kashyap's next

Meanwhile, Pannu is a busy woman with several projects in the pipeline. She recently started shooting for Anurag Kashyap's sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa and shared a snippet from the set. Pannu also shared pictures from her training for the movie Shaabash Mithu. Other than that, she has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, and thriller Haseen Dillruba, also starring Vikrant Massey, in her kitty.

Instagram Post Here is what Pannu shared about 'Dobaaraa'