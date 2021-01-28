Taapsee Pannu is on a roll! She has begun training for her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. She gave her fans a glimpse of her prep by sharing a picture of herself with her training coach. The actor is reportedly training under cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer. Here are more details on this.

Details 'Romance with the bat and the ball has begun'

Sharing a picture of herself holding a cricket bat, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, "And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done (sic)." "This is going to be another milestone of sorts.... For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios (sic)," she added in the tweet.

Twitter Post Check out her tweet here

And romance with the bat n the ball has begun....

long way to go but a good start is half job done :)

This is going to be another milestone of sorts....

For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue 🏏 🇮🇳 #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios pic.twitter.com/8ZK5yNfGZK — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 27, 2021

Movie A brief about the movie

Written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is being directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film has been produced by Viacom18 Studios. It revolves around the life of Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian national women's cricket team. However, Taapsee is currently in the middle of several other projects and hence it still remains unclear as to when she will start shooting for this movie.

Quote It's going to be a huge challenge, says Taapsee

Talking about her role, Taapsee reportedly said in a statement, "I've never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game (sic)." "Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I've thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me," she further added.

Other movies Taapsee is currently working on several projects