Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday took to social media to share the first look picture from her upcoming movie Looop Lapeta, introducing her onscreen character as "Savi." The film had been delayed for months last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. Here are more details on this.

Details 'How did I end up here?' Pannu shares cool caption

Pannu shared the picture writing, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the s**t pot, but the s**t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride." The movie is touted to be a comedy thriller.

Instagram Post Here is what Pannu posted

Instagram post A post shared by taapsee on February 2, 2021 at 12:05 pm IST

Movie A brief about the movie

For the unversed, the original German film tells the story of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin alongside Pannu, and is being directed by Aakash Bhatia. The movie has been produced by Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment, and will be out this year, reports say.

Details This might be India's first movie to get COVID-19 insurance

Reports suggest Looop Lapeta could become one of the first Indian movies to get a COVID-19 special insurance. "Hypothetically, if a crew member tests positive, the entire unit will have to be quarantined, leading to the shoot being halted. If the film is covered under the insurance plan, the producers will not incur a financial loss stemming from the delay," producer Atul Kasbekar said.

Upcoming projects Taapsee Pannu is on a roll!