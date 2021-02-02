Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan have kick-started the shooting of their much-awaited period drama Adipurush. Baahubali fame actor Prabhas took to Instagram this morning to share the update about his highly-anticipated magnum opus. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a multilingual period drama, which draws inspiration from the Hindu religious epic Ramayana. Here are more details on this.

Details Prabhas made the announcement via Instagram today

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas, who will reportedly be seen playing a role inspired from Lord Rama, wrote, "#Adipurush aarambh. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries (sic)." He also shared a poster featuring movie's title logo and the word "Aarambh" [Beginning] written on it. Meanwhile, the motion capture of the film had begun last month.

Instagram Post Here's the announcement by Prabhas

Movie 'Adipurush' is slated for release on August 11, 2022

While Prabhas will be seen essaying a role inspired from Lord Rama, Khan will be seen as a character inspired from the evil king Ravana. Even though some reports claim that a female lead is yet to be finalized, talks of Kriti Sanon been chosen for the part have been doing the rounds. The movie is slated to be released on August 11, 2022.

Quote I could see 'Adipurush' in Prabhas: Raut

"His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see Adipurush in him and if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have made the film," Raut had earlier told PTI.

Statement Film to be made with with high-end technology

"At T-Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts & this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking (sic)," producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement. Meanwhile, co-producer Prasad Sutar added, "Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Bhushan ji (sic)."

Controversy 'Adipurush' landed in controversy last year