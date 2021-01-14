On Wednesday, the Chennai Police booked the popular Kasi theater in Ashok Nagar for violating social distancing rules at the screening of Vijay-starrer Master. The theater management had allowed more people despite instructions from the central government to run cinema halls with 50% occupancy in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here are more details on this.

Details Theater was levied a fine of Rs. 5,000

As reported by The News Minute, the theater was booked under the Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease and causing danger to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the theater's owners were levied a fine of just Rs. 5,000, which led to many questioning the efficacy of rules.

Information Viewers flouted various COVID-19 norms

As the first big-ticket movie of the year hit theaters yesterday, massive crowds gathered outside them, especially in southern parts of the country. Fans were seen lined up for tickets, without wearing masks. Some of them were spotted dancing in crowds thereby violating social distancing.

Details Earlier, Tamil Nadu government had increased occupancy for theaters

Master has been mired in controversy even before its release. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had increased the permissible occupancy in theaters to 100% citing lowering cases of the coronavirus. However, this move was heavily criticized by many people including health experts. The order was soon reversed after the central government asked the state government to roll it back.

Frenzy 'Master' has attracted massive crowds

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was released yesterday in several states across India. Because of its festive release, the movie has attracted huge crowds, more so in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In fact, countless fans thronged cinemas early on Wednesday to catch the movie's first show. Reportedly, the Hindi version of the film will hit nearly 2,000 screens across the country, today.

Information It performed well at the box office too

On its opening day, the box office collection of Master seemed quite impressive. As reported by India Today, the movie managed to collect over Rs. 1 crore at the box office in Chennai. It is also performing well in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Movie A brief about the movie