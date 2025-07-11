Debina Bonnerjee returns with 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'; reveals details

Popular television veterans Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are set to appear on the upcoming reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga . The series, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui , will premiere on August 2 on JioHotstar and ColorsTV. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bonnerjee shared her thoughts on returning to the entertainment industry and being a part of a reality show instead of a daily soap.

Reality show preference Why she chose a reality show over a daily soap Bonnerjee explained her decision to return with a reality TV show instead of a daily soap. "I wanted to work and didn't mind doing other television shows either but the expected timings-12-hour shifts plus two hours of travel-and time to get ready-make it a bit difficult to manage right now as a new mother." She added that reality shows are "more fun with less commitment" and are an excellent way to connect with the audience.

Show selection Show will explore funny side of us, said Bonnerjee Bonnerjee said she chose Pati Patni Aur Panga because it is lighthearted and would show the funniest version of herself and Choudhary. "Naturally, there are a lot of things that happen between couples that are funny, you know, and sometimes there are things I can't say out loud." "But if such situations were recreated, it would be fun to see how we react to them in a lighthearted way."