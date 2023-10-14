'Bigg Boss 17' house reveal: European-themed world with unique additions

By Tanvi Gupta 07:17 pm Oct 14, 202307:17 pm

'Bigg Boss 17' house reveal!

The controversial Hindi reality TV show, Bigg Boss, is all set to return for its 17th season on Sunday. Ahead of the grand premiere, a sneak peek into the Bigg Boss house has been revealed, showcasing a European-inspired mystical world brought to life by filmmaker and production designer Omung Kumar. The house boasts unique features, all meticulously designed to align with this year's theme of "Dil, Dimag aur Dum."

Why does this story matter?

Bigg Boss has a long history of transforming its house into a whimsical setting every year, much like Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Since its debut in 2006, the Hindi reality show has seen numerous themed makeovers, from a stranded aircraft in the garden during season eight to the "Heaven or Hell" concept of the seventh season. Kumar has once again outdone himself by introducing a distinctive concept for season 17.

New additions to house: Archive and therapy rooms

This season's Bigg Boss house reportedly welcomes two new additions: an archive room and a therapy room. The archive room reportedly functions as an extensive library containing footage from each episode of the current season. This will allow contestants to review past events and strategize accordingly. Meanwhile, the therapy room provides a space for relaxation and mental well-being, enabling contestants to decompress in a high-stress environment.

3 bedrooms based on 'Dil, Dimag, and Dum'

BB 17 house reportedly showcases three bedrooms, each designed around the concepts of Dil (heart), Dimag (mind), and Dum (strength). One room is adorned with lavender-colored elements, where flowers grace the walls. It features cozy couches for contestants to relax and engage in conversations. In contrast, the archive bedroom showcases wooden interiors in rich brown tones, dominated by chess figures on the wall. A third bedroom unveils a unique ambiance centered around only a double bed and sofa chair.

Step inside the house of 'Bigg Boss'

From tentative contestants to host: Here's everything about Season 17

Salman Khan is set to return as the host for Bigg Boss 17. On Friday, Colors TV released teaser promos of some contestants, keeping their identities shrouded in secrecy. Per reports, the tentative contestants include Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Manasvi Mamgai, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, and former journalist Jigna Vora. The final lineup will be officially revealed during the premiere on Sunday.