This Navratri special song has lyrics penned by PM Modi

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:42 pm Oct 14, 202306:42 pm

PM Modi said that he'll share his newly written 'garba' during Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has many shades to his personality. Many might not be aware that he has a knack for writing too. So much so that the lyrics of a garba written by him many years ago have been used in composer-singer Tanishk Bagchi and Dhvani Bhanushali's latest Navratri special song, titled Garbo. Here's everything to know about Garbo.

Why does this story matter?

The song was released on YouTube and other music platforms on Saturday. Notably, it garnered 1.8 million views on YouTube within nine hours of its release. Per the description, the rendition is inspired by PM Modi's poetic notes. Garbo was released a day before the festival of Navratri, which begins on Sunday (October 15), and it is a little over three minutes in length.

PM Modi credited as lyricist for 'Garbo'

Fans and supporters of PM Modi were taken by surprise when Bagchi and Bhanushali's song was dropped on Saturday. In a post on X, Bhanushali mentioned how they loved the garba penned by him and "wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition, and flavor." "[Jjust Music] helped us bring this song and video to life," she further wrote in the post.

PM Modi to share his new 'garba' during Navratri

Following Bhanushali's X post, the prime minister thanked the composer-singer duo for the rendition, also revealing that he has written a new garba in the past few days. "It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now, but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri," he wrote.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to song

Composed by Bagchi, Garbo is sung by and stars Bhanushali. It reflects Gujarat's rich culture and heritage and love for Navratri celebrations. Many people have praised the song, including actor Kangana Ranaut. "How beautiful, whether it's [Atal Bihari Vajpayee] Ji's poems or [Modi] Ji's songs/poems and storytelling, always heartwarming to see our tough heroes indulging in the beauty and tenderness of art," she stated.