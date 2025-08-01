'Ordered to arrest...RSS chief': Malegaon case officer makes bombshell claim 

A former officer of the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Mehboob Mujawar, has made explosive claims about the 2008 Malegaon blast investigation. He alleged that senior officers had ordered him to arrest Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat . The allegations come after a special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused in the case, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit, due to lack of reliable evidence.

Probe allegations Attempt to misdirect investigation, says Mujawar Speaking to NDTV, Mujawar alleged that there was an attempt to misdirect the investigation and register false cases against him for objecting. "The seniors had ordered the arrest of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. The then Chief Investigation Officer of the Malegaon blast, Param Bir Singh, ordered me to arrest RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat." When he objected to the plan, "False cases were registered against me in this case but my name was cleared later," Mujawar said.

Blast aftermath Malegaon blast case He also alleged that the then Congress government put pressure on officials in this case. The BJP had previously claimed that the inquiry into the matter was conducted with the objective of defaming and framing right-wing figures, as well as targeting the Hindu community. The Malegaon blast took place on September 29, 2008, when a bomb fitted to a motorcycle exploded in a crowded Muslim-dominated area during Ramadan, killing six and injuring 101 others.

Case Maharashtra ATS initially investigated the case The Maharashtra ATS initially investigated the case before handing it over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On Thursday, the special court observed that while a bomb blast did occur, there was no evidence to prove it was planted on a motorcycle. Furthermore, the court stated that Thakur had become a sanyasi and had abandoned all earthly possessions two years before the blast.