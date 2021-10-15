RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns of 'unregulated' OTT platforms

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke on several issues during Dussehra celebrations

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday highlighted the need to regulate the OTT platforms because if left unregulated, they can lead to anarchy in the country. Speaking in Nagpur during the Dussehra celebrations, the RSS chief also warned against the rise in the consumption of narcotics. He added that the revenue from this is misused for anti-India activities.

Children

Important to regulate OTT platforms as children have phones: Bhagwat

Stressing on the need to create a content regulatory framework for OTT platforms, Bhagwat said that due to the coronavirus situation, children have easy access to phones as they attend virtual classes. Bhagwat was speaking after performing Shastra Pooja on the occasion of Dussehra at RSS Headquarters. RSS magazine Panchajanya had earlier slammed Amazon Prime for "airing programs opposed to Indian culture."

Amazon Prime

What did 'Panchajanya' article say about the programming on Prime?

"Following cognizance of certain anti-Hindu content in programs such as Tandav and Paatal Lok on its OTT platform Prime Videos by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and some state governments, the company has apologized," the article read. "People had alleged that Prime Videos is regularly airing such shows in which Hindu deities are made fun of and family values are assaulted."

Information

Bhagwat also slammed the increasing use of narcotics in India

Talking about the increasing menace of drugs in the country, Bhagwat noted that people of various strata are consuming narcotics today. He stressed that the money generated through such activities is used for anti-national activities.

Information

Sanatan Hindu culture can save the world from radicalization: Bhagwat

He also added that Sanatan Hindu culture can save the world from radicalization, terrorism, intolerance as the Sanatan Hindu culture has the ability to accept all. Bhagwat also talked about the cryptocurrency Bitcoin and said that the government should pay attention to such "uncontrolled and unregulated" things and ensure that they are used for the larger benefit of the country.

Partition

The new generation should know the history of partition: Bhagwat

Recalling the partition of the country, Bhagwat said, "Partition of the country is a sad history, the truth of this history should be faced, to bring back the lost integrity and unity, the new generation should know that history." He also alleged that efforts are underway to undermine India's tradition, religion, and present history.

Afghanistan

Current Afghanistan scenario poses a threat to India: Bhagwat

RSS Chief also added that the recent geopolitical scenario in Afghanistan and the alliance of Taliban, Pakistan, China, and Turkey poses a security threat to India. He added that the security of borders needs to be increased and illegal immigration in the country must be stopped. He also emphasized the need for increased vigil along the coastline.