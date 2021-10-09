#MumbaiDrugBust case: SRK's driver gets summoned to NCB office

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 09, 2021, 09:06 pm

NCB has now issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan's driver in the Cordelia Cruises drug bust case

In the latest development in the Cordelia Cruises' drug bust case, which saw the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the Bollywood superstar's driver. As per reports, the actor's employee is currently at the central agency's office and he entered the premises when NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was addressing a press conference earlier.

Summons

Earlier, producer Imtiaz Khatri was brought in for questioning

While more details are awaited with respect to the driver's interrogation, the anti-drugs body had also summoned producer Imtiaz Khatri for questioning earlier in the day. This was after NCB conducted raids at his office and residence in Bandra. Reportedly, Khatri's name came up during drug supplier Achit Kumar's questioning, who was in turn, named by both Aryan and his friend/co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt.

Twitter Post

NCB summoned Khatri to appear before it today in Mumbai

Cruise ship raid case | Narcotics Control Bureau summons film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it today in Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Drawing lines

This is the SSR connection to Khatri

Notably, Khatri's involvement in this drug case has broken dams of speculation on the internet. Fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who continue to claim their favorite star was murdered, brought up old clips where Rajput was seemingly "nervous around Khatri." Reportedly, SSR's ex-manager Shruti Modi's lawyer had spoken about Khatri's strong presence in the drug supplying scene in Bollywood last year.

Business hampered?

Meanwhile, learning app BYJU's has temporarily paused 'all SRK-related promotions'

Social media is also fairly divided with respect to Aryan's arrest. While Bollywood celebrities and some politicians have alleged foul play in the whole incident, netizens were seen campaigning a full-on boycott of brands associated with King Khan. The hardest-hit education technology company, BYJU's seems to have bowed down to public outrage. According to Economic Times, the start-up has temporarily "paused all SRK-related promotions."

Latest

On other hand, Aryan's judicial custody ends on October 20

Amid all this, Aryan and the other accused were denied bail by the Esplanade Court yesterday. They were earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody, which ends on October 20. The 23-year-old will now have to stay at Arthur Road Jail at least for the weekend as his lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has specified they will not be taking any other step before Monday.