IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, Gurugram due to rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and Gurugram , warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The national capital is likely to remain generally cloudy with very light to light rain and lightning throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 31-33°C, while the minimum will hover around 23-25°C.

Regional impact Gurugram receives 133mm of rain on Wednesday night Gurugram is also likely to witness heavy rainfall, with a yellow alert issued for Gurugram, Faridabad, and Mahendragarh. The District Disaster Management Authority had earlier advised corporate offices and private institutions to allow employees to work from home due to severe waterlogging caused by torrential rains. On Wednesday night alone, Gurugram received 133mm of rain in just 12 hours.

Nationwide weather Monsoon intensifies across India The monsoon is intensifying across India, with heavy rainfall expected in isolated places of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, an orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall. The IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in these regions till July 18.