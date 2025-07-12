IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, Gurugram due to rainfall
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and Gurugram, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The national capital is likely to remain generally cloudy with very light to light rain and lightning throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 31-33°C, while the minimum will hover around 23-25°C.
Regional impact
Gurugram receives 133mm of rain on Wednesday night
Gurugram is also likely to witness heavy rainfall, with a yellow alert issued for Gurugram, Faridabad, and Mahendragarh. The District Disaster Management Authority had earlier advised corporate offices and private institutions to allow employees to work from home due to severe waterlogging caused by torrential rains. On Wednesday night alone, Gurugram received 133mm of rain in just 12 hours.
Nationwide weather
Monsoon intensifies across India
The monsoon is intensifying across India, with heavy rainfall expected in isolated places of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, an orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall. The IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in these regions till July 18.
State warnings
Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh weather updates
Himachal Pradesh has also issued a yellow alert for Solan and Sirmaur, amid cloudbursts and landslides that have killed at least 91 people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. The weather in Chandigarh is expected to remain cloudy with light rain due to high humidity levels. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory with an AQI of 74 on Thursday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).