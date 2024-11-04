Summarize Simplifying... In short Lahore's air quality index has soared to 1900, prompting school closures and work-from-home orders.

The Pakistani government blames the pollution on winds carrying contaminants from India, and plans to initiate diplomatic talks to address the issue.

Meanwhile, hospitals are preparing for emergencies and construction activities have been halted to combat the crisis. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lahore topped IQAir's real-time list on Sunday

Lahore's AQI hits 1900, Pakistan blames India for pollution

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:25 am Nov 04, 202409:25 am

What's the story Pakistan's second-largest city Lahore recorded an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 1,900 on Saturday. This is the highest-ever pollution reading near the Pakistan-India border. The data was released by both the provincial government and Swiss group IQAir. Due to these unprecedented levels, Lahore topped IQAir's real-time list of the world's most polluted cities on Sunday.

Urgent actions

Emergency measures implemented in response to pollution crisis

In light of the worsening pollution crisis, Lahore's administration has also taken a few emergency steps. Primary schools in several cities have been closed for a week, with parents advised to make their children wear masks. Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb said half of all office employees would be forced to work from home in a bid to reduce vehicle pollution.

Health preparations

Hospitals prepare for emergencies, construction activities halted

Hospitals across the city have also been equipped with smog counters and asked to be prepared for emergencies. A ban has also been imposed on three-wheelers, rickshaws, and construction activities in some areas have been temporarily halted. Factories and construction sites that do not comply with these new regulations risk being shut down.

Pollution blame

Pakistan attributes rising pollution levels to India

Aurangzeb called the current air pollution situation "unexpected" and blamed winds carrying pollutants from neighboring India. She said, "This cannot be solved without talks with India," adding that the provincial government plans to initiate talks through Pakistan's foreign ministry. Lahore's smog crisis is similar to that of India's capital city Delhi, which worsens during cooler months due to temperature inversion trapping pollution near the ground.

Diplomatic engagement

Pakistan plans to engage India diplomatically over smog issue

Aurangzeb specifically blamed polluted winds from Indian cities like Amritsar and Chandigarh for worsening Lahore's air quality. She observed significant fluctuations in Lahore's AQI due to changes in wind direction. Stressing the need for dialogue with India, she said, "We cannot stop or redirect the Indian air; the only solution is dialogue." Plans are afoot for Pakistan Punjab's government to approach Pakistan's federal foreign department to diplomatically engage India over this.