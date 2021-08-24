SGPC to print Guru Granth Sahib's 'saroops' abroad

The SGPC will also arrange for sending the holy 'saroops' of Sikh's holy book with due respect and 'maryada' by road to different states in the country

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Amritsar, Punjab has decided to set up presses abroad to print saroops, copies of holy scriptures Guru Granth Sahib. The SGPC, the apex gurdwara body, will also arrange for sending the holy saroops of Sikh's holy book with due respect and maryada (code of conduct) by road to different states in the country.

'Sangat' from different countries have been demanding copies

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the Sangat (Sikh community) from different countries keep demanding copies of Guru Granth Sahib for Gurdwara Sahibs there, and accordingly, it has been decided to establish printing presses in foreign countries.

Decision has been taken after a long discussion: Kaur

"The decision has been taken after a long discussion. Due to problems faced in sending the holy saroops abroad and fears of the breach of maryada, Sri Guru Granth Sahib's saroops will be printed in different countries under SGPC's supervision," Kaur said. Along with the United States of America and Canada, the printing presses would also be established in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Holy 'saroops' will be sent as per the requirement: Kaur

Kaur said, "The support of the local Sangat and Gurdwara Management Committees will be taken for establishing the printing presses." "In whichever countries the printing presses will be established, the holy saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib would be sent by road to neighboring countries from there as per the requirement," she added.

SGPC to send 100 holy 'saroops' to Gujarat

Kaur also said the demand for 100 holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib for different Gurdwaras in Gujarat has also been accepted and in this regard, the SGPC would itself take the holy saroops to Gujarat by a special bus.

Kaur welcomed Pakistan's decision allowing Sangat to visit Kartarpur Gurdwara

Kaur, meanwhile, welcomed Pakistan's reported decision to allow the Sangat to visit and pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and appealed to the government of India to allow the Indian Sikhs to visit the shrine by opening the Kartarpur corridor as soon as possible. She said the SGPC had also written letters to the Centre several times earlier in this regard.

Fully-vaccinated pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Gurdwara from next month

Pakistan has decided to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur from next month with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, ahead of the 482nd death anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on September 22.