Punjabi singer Diljaan passed away at the age of 31 in a road accident near Amritsar on Tuesday. He was on his way to Kartarpur at the time. The singer was reportedly rushed to a local private hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The tragic news sent shockwaves across the Punjabi music industry.

The singer's car collided with a stationary truck on the roadside on Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road. He was alone in the car. Reports claimed that his speeding vehicle hit a divider and overturned. Some Sikh devotees returning from Hola Mohalla tried rescuing him but failed. A police investigation is underway. Diljaan is survived by his wife and children, who are currently in Canada.

Expressing sorrow, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. (sic)" Sharing Diljaan's picture on Instagram, Punjabi singer Pooja wrote, "Can't believe this. Rest in love Diljaan #MERCY (sic).

Merely three days ago, on March 27, Diljaan had posted on Facebook that he is excited for the launch of Tere Warge 2 and Hanju. A day later, he had posted a teaser of Tere Warge 2 on YouTube. The post now has comments from his fans, who wrote that they will miss him. "You will always be alive in memories," one comment read.

