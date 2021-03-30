The shooting of Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated project, Ram Setu, has finally started, the actor announced on social media on Tuesday. He shared his look from the project and asked fans to give him feedback. The superstar will be essaying the role of an archaeologist in the film. Earlier, Kumar had flown to Ayodhya for the muhurat shot. Here's more on this.

Post He called it 'one of the most special films'

Announcing the beginning of the shoot, Kumar wrote, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today." He has sported long hair for the role. In the close-up shot, he was seen donning a grey T-shirt, a blue scarf, and thin-rimmed glasses. As he urged fans to share their thoughts, Kumar revealed that their feedback matters to him.

Reactions Unsurprisingly, Kumar's fans loved his look

His fans gave a thumbs-up to the look. One of his fans wrote, "Sir, I'm so excited for this movie! You look great!!! Your hair looks very natural. Archeology stories have always been interesting to me since my childhood. Also, I have read the bridge story and how it was created and I can't wait to see it on the big screen. (sic)"

Twitter Post You can see the post here

The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline@Nushrratt@Abundantia_Ent@LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/beI6p0hO0I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2021

Backstory Earlier, he took CM's permission to shoot at real locations

In December last year, Kumar had paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the shoot of Ram Setu. He reportedly expressed his desire to shoot in Ayodhya and got the go-ahead. Set in contemporary times, the film explores the journey of the protagonist as he attempts to discover whether the Ram Setu is a myth or reality.

Timeline Kumar began 'Ram Setu' shoot after finishing 'Atrangi Re'