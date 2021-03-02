-
While many movies are taking the big screen route as the coronavirus restrictions have eased, the love for OTT is still going strong.
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's Sardar Ka Grandson will release on Netflix. The date for the same is yet to be announced.
The film is said to be a cross-border love story and was filmed during the pandemic.
Kapoor took to Instagram last week for the announcement. He shared a still of himself with the caption, "Gather your parents and grandparents for this one, Sardar Ka Grandson is coming soon to @netflix_in. (sic)"
The film also stars Neena Gupta in the pivotal role of 'Sardar'. She plays Kapoor's grandmother.
Stars John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari have cameos in the movie.
The film went on the floors in November 2019, with both Kapoor and Singh sharing the news on their social media handles.
The pandemic hit soon, derailing their plans but now all seems fine.
The film is directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Krishan Kumar, and Monisha Advani.
Earlier, talking about the film, Kapoor had said, "Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast was an enriching experience for me. We are hoping that the story will resonate with people across the globe with the raw & real emotions that it shows through a loving grandmother-son relationship. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Gupta called it a perfect family watch and added she's excited about viewers' reactions.
Kapoor is currently waiting for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. It will hit the theaters on March 19, 2021. The film was supposed to release last March.
He is also working on Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Meanwhile, Singh is busy working on Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.