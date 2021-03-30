Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be next seen in Thalaivi, praised talk-show host and actress Simi Garewal for her insightful interview with late politician J Jayalalithaa — the subject of her movie. As she lauded Garewal, Ranaut slammed another talk-show host, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, in the same breath. Well, considering her disdain toward Johar, the tweet didn't come as a surprise.

Quote She approved of Garewal's antics, how she treated her guests

It all started when a Twitter user shared a YouTube link of Garewal's interview with Jayalalithaa, saying everyone should watch it before Thalaivi. The tweet invited a comment from another user, who said she is watching it. The user hailed Garewal's grace. Sharing this reply, Ranaut agreed with the observations. She asserted that Garewal tapped on the "real essence of a celebrity."

Details Soon enough, she dissed Johar's talk-show

The reel Jayalalithaa said that Garewal's interview helped her prepare for the role. Then she added, "Same can't be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex. (sic)" With this post, Ranaut has revived memories of the much-talked-about episode of Koffee With Karan wherein she had called Johar the "flagbearer of nepotism."

Twitter Post You can read her post here

Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex https://t.co/ex0KySDI1E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2021

Show Garewal's chat with Jayalalithaa remains iconic

Garewal's chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal had started in 1997 and continued for five seasons. She had candid conversations with celebrities like Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, actresses Rekha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and industrialist Ratan Tata. The Karz actor had spoken with Jayalalithaa in 1999. Several snippets from the interview were aired by news channels after the politician's death in 2016.

Interview Jayalalithaa had discussed her struggles with Garewal