Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been one of the most vocal supporters of the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, has hit out at those who criticized the farmers for making and eating pizzas at the protest site. He talked about how farmers consuming pizzas makes more headlines than them killing themselves. Here's more on this.

Details Farmers consuming poison was never a concern: Diljit

Diljit took to Twitter to slam those who were targeting farmers for eating pizza. He wrote, "Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is news," adding, "Very good. It must pain your heart so much, right?" The actor has been regularly sharing posts and updates about the protest.

Twitter Post Here's what Diljit posted on Twitter

Shaa Baa Shey 👏🏼



Badaa Didh Dukheya Tuadha Hain ? pic.twitter.com/u16Ti96AlN — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 14, 2020

Details What was the farmers' 'pizza langar' all about?

Recently, a group of five friends from Amritsar organized a pizza langar for the protesting farmers to show solidarity toward them. The organizers said that they wanted to lift the spirits of the protesters as well as change people's perception regarding farmers. Reportedly, around 400 pizzas were distributed within minutes, as protesting farmers and nearby residents queued up.

Spat Earlier, Diljit was involved in a spat with Kangana Ranaut

Diljit was also recently involved in an online spat with fellow actor Kangana Ranaut over the farmers' agitation. The issue began after Kangana shared a misleading tweet about an elderly woman from the protest. After Diljit pointed out what was wrong with her tweet, an ugly war-of-words erupted between the two.

Support Priyanka Chopra, Sonam also supported farmers' protest

Apart from Diljit and other celebrities from Punjab, many Bollywood stars have also extended support to the farmers' cause, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and others. Calling farmers "India's food soldiers," Priyanka wrote, "Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that the crises is resolved sooner than later (sic)."

Agitation Why are farmers protesting against the new laws?