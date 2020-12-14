The farmers' agitation against the three controversial agriculture laws is set to intensify today, as heads of all farmers' unions began a hunger strike at 8 am. The strike will end at 5 pm. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also observe a one-day fast, to lend support to farmers. Moreover, the Singhu border is bracing to welcome nearly 10,000 more protesters. Here's more.

Announcement Leaders will observe fast from their respective places

For over two weeks now, farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders, demanding that three laws are repealed. From the Singhu border, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni informed that heads of unions will go on a fast today, from their respective places. He also distanced the agitation from farmers' leaders, who welcomed the reforms. Chaduni accused them of singing the tone of the government.

Quote Government hatching a conspiracy to derail protest: Chaduni

"There are groups that are ending the protest and saying they are in favor of laws passed by the government. They have been hand-in-glove with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers' protest," Chaduni claimed.

Statements Another leader said farmers aren't compromising on their demands

Another leader Shiv Kumar Kakka stressed that despite the government's plans to stop farmers from reaching Delhi, the agitation will continue. "Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement are together," he said. And Rakesh Tikait of the Bhartiya Kisan Union said if the government proposes another round of talks, their committee will take a call on it.

Support Farmers from Rajasthan were stopped from going toward Delhi yesterday

Meanwhile, around 1:45 pm yesterday, traffic was adversely affected on the Delhi-Jaipur highway as farmers from Rajasthan started a march toward Delhi, reports TOI. The farmers were stopped from going beyond Jaisinghpur Kheda in Rewari, and they camped there itself. This sparked a massive traffic jam on the highway, with reports claiming that vehicles from Delhi were allowed to move after 3.5 hours.

What happened Not allowed to march further, farmers protested on the streets

Speaking on the incident, Rewari's Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal, said the administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, effectively banning the gathering of five or more people. Separately, Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav, who has been supporting the protest since the start, said that with barricades in place, the farmers had no choice but to stage a sit-in.

Details 2,000 tractors slated to arrive at Singhu border today

Implying that the protest will only intensify, a protester told TOI that as many as 2,000 tractor trolleys, carrying four people each, will be arriving at the Singhu border today. One protester named Mannat Singh said the plan was to block all entrances to Delhi. He claimed the farmers don't want to cause inconvenience to common people, but wanted their agitation to get the limelight.

Fast Kejriwal, who has been supporting agitation, will also observe fast

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, who had paid a visit to Singhu border last week, said he will also be observing a fast. "I will hold a one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers' protests. I appeal to AAP volunteers to join in. Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price)," Kejriwal reportedly said.

Centre's opinion As farmers remained adamant, Centre lambasted opposition parties