On Monday, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid a visit at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against three contentious farm laws for 12 days now, to review the arrangements. Accompanied by his cabinet ministers, Kejriwal met farmers a little after 10 am, and declared his support for their cause. His Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also supporting tomorrow's Bharat Bandh.

Statement We support farmers, their demands are valid: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, the first CM to visit the volatile site, said his party has been standing with the farmers since the start. "We support all demands of farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. I was pressurized but didn't permit," he told media.

Quote AAP will participate in 'Bharat Bandh'

"Our party, MLAs, and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar.' AAP supports December 8's Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," he said.

Twitter Post Here are the visuals from his visit

दिन-रात मेहनत कर हमारे लिए अन्न उगाने वाले किसान भाई आज अपने हक़ की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में हम सबका फ़र्ज़ बनता है कि हम उनका साथ दें और उनकी सेवा करें



आंदोलन स्थल पर जाकर रसोई और मेडिकल जैसी अन्य व्यवस्थाओं का जायज़ा लिया। किसान भाइयों को किसी चीज़ की दिक्कत नहीं होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/g5L43fdkGi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 7, 2020

Looking back AAP had opposed the Bills in Parliament as well

To recall, AAP was one of the parties that fiercely opposed the Bills when they were introduced during the Parliament's Monsoon Session in September. Sanjay Singh, the party's leader in Rajya Sabha, was suspended after he violated the House's decorum by jumping on a table and raising slogans. He also allegedly harassed one of the marshals. Thereafter, he also participated in the overnight dharna.

Attack Kejriwal said he supports farmers, Captain has his doubts

While AAP has openly supported farmers, not everyone thinks this is the case. "When other opposition-ruled states, including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, have passed amendment bills to counter the central laws, why did he not call a session of the Delhi Assembly to reject the latter?" Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said last week, targeting Kejriwal. Singh also slammed Haryana's CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Bharat Bandh Meanwhile, Congress is also supporting the agitation

As it turns out, AAP is not the only party supporting the agitation and the shutdown tomorrow. Congress has also lent its support. "I would like to announce that the Congress party extends its wholehearted support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8," spokesperson Pawan Khera said. Congress plans to hold demonstrations at its offices across the country, tomorrow.

Support DMK, Trinamool, RJD asked workers to make 'bandh' a success

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, also appealed to trade unions, government employees, etc., to make the shutdown a success. Mamata Banerjee said the shutdown has Trinamool's moral support. Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday announced his support as well. And Bihar's main opposition party, RJD, said its workers will ensure the shutdown is a success.

Impact Banking services could be hit tomorrow