Facing pressure from farmers for days now, the government is also prepared to dig in for long and is not even considering repealing the three laws which formed the basis of the agitation, Indian Express reported on Monday. The Centre, however, is keeping all "other options open," an official told the daily, adding that a resolution can be found only through dialogue. Here's more.

Context Farmers have been sitting at Delhi's borders to coerce Centre

For more than ten days now — the protest at the Singhu border entered its twelfth day today — farmers have been manning Delhi's borders, demanding that the three laws are rolled back. The laws were passed after much furor during the Monsoon Session. The BJP-led Centre claimed these laws will increase farmers' income but they believe the exact opposite will happen.

Talks Multiple rounds of talks have remained inconclusive

So far, the farmers and the Centre have spoken five times to end the deadlock. The last meeting happened on Saturday but remained inconclusive. On Tuesday, farmers' unions have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the laws. They have also threatened to occupy toll plazas. Political parties like Congress, TRS, AAP, Trinamool, RJD, and Left parties have supported this clarion call.

Options For government, there's no question of backtracking laws

As farmers refused to relent, a senior leader told IE that there's no question of repealing the laws. Giving in to this demand would reflect a lack of "political will" and could "permanently damage" prospects of introducing much-needed reforms in the agriculture sector, he explained. The government can, however, think about "dropping some provisions or keeping the implementation of the contentious law in abeyance."

Quote Waiting for December 9, not in rush: Government official

"Of course, we will wait to see what farmers come back to us with on December 9. But we are in no rush. As of now, whatever the Agriculture Minister (Narendra Singh Tomar) has told the farmers...that's the Government's stand," the official told IE.

Talks Reportedly, talks with many people are proving to be tiresome

The official also said it would have been easier if a small group represented farmers. "It's challenging to hold negotiations with 35-40 people at the same table," he explained. In fact, during the December 1 meeting, the government had suggested a small team should take the discussion forward, but farmers rejected the idea saying even if not everyone speaks, they must be present.

Expectations Government knew issue won't be resolved in one meeting

A senior BJP leader said the government knew all along that the issue won't be resolved after one round of discussions. "We have not given up hope that both government and the farmers can find a middle path," the person said. Once the farmers welcome any of the offers, the government could involve Home Minister Amit Shah or Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in negotiations.

Assurance Centre willing to give written assurance on MSPs as well