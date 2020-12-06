The central government is ready to give written assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said on Sunday. The statement comes a day after the government met with representatives of farmers to resolve the intense protests. The next round of such talks will be held on Wednesday.

Details 'MSP will continue; we can give it in writing'

Choudhary told ANI, "The government has said that MSP will continue. We can give it in writing, too." He said the governments in Congress-ruled states and the Opposition are trying to instigate farmers. "The nation's farmers are in favor of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," he went on to add.

Quote These laws have provided freedom to farmers: Choudhary

"I have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the farmers," Choudhary said, "These laws have provided freedom to farmers. I do not think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it." He added, "I think farmers should think how this is being politicized and not get lured by the ones who are trying to score political benefits."

Protests What are the farmers protesting about?

For months, farmers have protested the laws that were passed in September. The protests intensified over the past week as thousands of farmers from several states reached Delhi, braving a heavy police crackdown. Farmers fear that by allowing trade outside APMC mandis, the laws will weaken the mandis and they would be deprived of MSPs, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations.

Strike Nationwide shutdown on December 8

Demanding a complete rollback of the three farm laws, the farmers have planned a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday and have threatened to block all roads leading to Delhi. Indian Tourist Transporters Association President Satish Sherawat said a total of 51 transport unions have decided to back the nationwide strike. The Congress party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and Aam Aadmi Party will also back the strike.

Talks Government to send proposal to protesting farmers