India on Sunday reported over 27,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 98.8 lakh cases. The death toll has now climbed to 1,43,412 with at least 300 deaths in the past 24 hours. Sunday witnessed the lowest single-day fatalities in the past several months. Although all worst-affected states have witnessed a decline in infections, Kerala reported a high daily positivity rate.

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 98,57,029 COVID-19 cases, including 1,43,019 deaths, 3,56,546 active cases, and 93,57,464 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 98,84,725 cases and 1,43,412 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 93.8 lakh.

Maharashtra: 18,80,416 total cases, 48,209 deaths, 17,57,005 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,01,410 total cases, 11,944 deaths, 8,72,038 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,75,531 total cases, 7,057 deaths, 8,63,508 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,98,888 total cases, 11,895 deaths, 7,76,878 recoveries. Kerala: 6,69,330 total cases, 2,623 deaths, 6,07,119 recoveries. Delhi: 6,07,454 total cases, 10,014 deaths, 5,80,655 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,65,556 total cases, 8,072 deaths, 5,37,755 recoveries.

Kerala reported 4,698 new cases, marking a high daily positivity rate of 10.1% with 46,375 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,717 more people tested positive in Maharashtra. The daily positivity rate stood at 5.8% with 64,121 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections declined to 1,175. The tally has climbed to 2,27,683, including 4,171 deaths and 2,10,214 recoveries.

