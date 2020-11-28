India on Friday reported over 41,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 93.5 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, nearly 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,36,257.

Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala were among the states that saw a high rise in infections. Notably, Gujarat witnessed a record single-day spike.

Here are more updates.