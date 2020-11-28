-
28 Nov 2020
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 93.5 lakh with 41k+ new cases
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Friday reported over 41,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 93.5 lakh cases.
Meanwhile, nearly 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,36,257.
Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala were among the states that saw a high rise in infections. Notably, Gujarat witnessed a record single-day spike.
Here are more updates.
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 93,09,787 COVID-19 cases, 1,35,715 deaths
Till 8 am on Friday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 93,09,787 COVID-19 cases, including 1,35,715 deaths, 4,55,555 active cases, and 87,18,517 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 93,51,229 cases and 1,36,257 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 87.6 lakh.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Friday
Maharashtra: 18,08,550 total cases, 46,898 deaths, 16,72,627 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,81,086 total cases, 11,738 deaths, 8,43,950 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,66,438 total cases, 6,976 deaths, 8,47,325 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,77,616 total cases, 11,681 deaths, 7,54,826 recoveries.
Kerala: 5,87,707 total cases, 2,171 deaths, 5,21,522 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,56,744 total cases, 8,909 deaths, 5,09,654 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,37,747 total cases, 7,697 deaths, 5,04,411 recoveries.
Key updates
Gujarat reports record spike; 3k+ new cases in Rajasthan
Gujarat reported a record spike of 1,607 new cases. The state's tally has reached 2,05,116, including 3,938 deaths and 1,86,446 recoveries.
3,093 new cases pushed Rajasthan's tally to 2,60,040 cases, which includes 2,255 deaths and 2,29,602 recoveries.
1,645 new cases pushed Madhya Pradesh's tally past two lakh. The state's tally reached 2,01,597 with 3,224 deaths and 1,83,696 recoveries.
Information
Himachal reports 830 new cases; Haryana's tally reaches 2.28 lakh
Himachal Pradesh saw a huge spike of 830 new cases. The state's tally has reached 38,327, including 602 deaths and 29,483 recoveries. 2,135 new cases in Haryana pushed the state's tally to 2,28,746 cases, which includes 2,345 deaths and 2,06,001 recoveries.
Key updates
6.1k new cases in Maharashtra; Delhi reports 5.8k new cases
Maharashtra reported 6,185 new cases, the third consecutive day that daily infections crossed 6,000.
5,482 more people tested positive in Delhi, while Kerala reported 3,966 new cases.
3,489 new cases in West Bengal pushed the state's tally to 4,73,987, which includes 8,270 deaths and 4,41,100 recoveries.
UP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh reported 2,366, 1,526, 1,442, and 733 new cases respectively.