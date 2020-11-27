-
27 Nov 2020
'Delhi Chalo' protest: Farmers allowed entry to Delhi by police
Written byRamya Patelkhana
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, on Friday were allowed to enter the national capital to hold a protest against three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.
The farmers were allowed entry by police after much struggle as they had to face lathi-charge, water cannons, and teargas shells by cops at several border points on their way to Delhi.
Here's more.
Farmers allowed to hold peaceful protests in Burari
Groups of farmers, who had been trying to reach Delhi from various border points, were allowed to hold peaceful protests at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, near Delhi's outskirts.
However, even after the Delhi Police announced that farmers could enter the national capital through the Tikri border escorted by cops, teargas and water sprays were reportedly used at some places to control crowds.
Farmer bodies called for talks with Centre on December 3
Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, announced that the all farmer bodies have been called by the Centre for another round of talks on December 3.
"I appeal to the farmers to give up their protests and come and talk to us. We have made laws for the benefit of farmers and this government is pro-farmer," he said.
AAP leaders extend support to protesting farmers
Officials of the Delhi Government have reviewed the arrangements made for the protests to be held by the farmers at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.
Leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi have also extended their support to the protesting farmers, and said that the "dark" farm laws must be withdrawn by the Centre.
Delhi Government officials at Nirankari Samagam Ground
Delhi govt officials reach Nirankari Samagam Ground, Burari to review arrangements for farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest.— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020
“We've come here to deploy water tankers for farmers. AAP govt stands by farmers. Arvind Kejriwal-led govt will take care of them," says Raghav Chaddha, AAP pic.twitter.com/2NRkygrc3V
CM Amarinder Singh welcomes decision to allow farmers' entry
Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, has welcomed the decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi for holding a peaceful agitation.
"I welcome the Centre's decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. They should also now initiate immediate talks to address farmers' concerns on the #FarmLaws and resolve the simmering issue," he tweeted.
Here's what Punjab CM Amarinder tweeted
I welcome Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. They should also now initiate immediate talks to address farmers' concerns on the #FarmLaws and resolve the simmering issue. pic.twitter.com/9oJk296pOZ— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 27, 2020
Northern Railway canceled 2 trains in view of protests
Meanwhile, in view of the farmers' protests, two trains were canceled, five trains were short terminated, and five others were diverted by the Northern Railway.
Besides, heavy traffic congestion was reported at the Delhi-Gurugram border due to the checking of vehicles by the police.
The Delhi Metro's services to Delhi from the neighboring cities also remained suspended on Friday.