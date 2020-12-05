German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced that its G-Class SUV has crossed the four lakh units production mark. The automaker took 3-years to add one lakh units, having celebrated the three lakh units production milestone in 2017. Debuted back in 1979, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is currently manufactured at the company's plant in Graz, Austria. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz G-Class: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has an eye-catching design, featuring a blacked-out vertical slat grille bearing the company's logo, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and a boxier stance. For lighting, it has adjustable LED headlamps, DRLs, and taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels with a glossy black finish.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 3.0-liter, V6 diesel motor and a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 petrol unit. The former generates 282hp/600Nm while the latter makes 569hp/850Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class offers a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, there are multiple airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much does it cost?