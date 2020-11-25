Last updated on Nov 25, 2020, 04:42 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Australian batsman Steve Smith will look to make his presence felt in the upcoming ODI series against India, starting November 27.
The versatile batsman has a decent record in the 50-over format and Australia need him to fire to keep them in the hunt.
The experienced Smith can script some records in the ODI series.
We present the same.
Smith has accumulated 907 runs from just 15 innings against the Men in Blue.
He is averaging 60.46 against India, which is the second-highest tally by an Aussie.
Smith is 93 shy of registering 1,000 runs against India.
He could become only the 10th Australian batsman to do so.
Meanwhile, Smith can get past the likes of Mark Waugh (974) and Geoff Marsh (943).
Notably, Smith has registered 467 runs at home soil against India in ODI cricket.
The right-handed batsman needs 33 more to amass the mark of 500 runs.
Smith, who has slammed 44 fours at home against India, is six shy of 50.
He has two tons and a fifty, with a best of 149.
Smith averages 66.71 with the bat at home against India.
Smith, who has smashed 86 fours against India, can register the mark of 100 alongside David Warner (87). Only five Aussie players have achieved this feat so far.
Looking at Smith's overall ODI tally, he has racked up 4,162 runs at an average of 42.46.
He has nine tons and 25 fifties with a best of 164.
Notably, Smith can equal Matthew Hayden's tally of 10 career ODI centuries.
Smith needs 195 more to get past Geoff Marsh (4,357) in terms of career ODI runs.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.