Australian batsman Steve Smith will look to make his presence felt in the upcoming ODI series against India, starting November 27. The versatile batsman has a decent record in the 50-over format and Australia need him to fire to keep them in the hunt. The experienced Smith can script some records in the ODI series. We present the same.

Milestone Smith can get past 1,000 career ODI runs against India

Smith has accumulated 907 runs from just 15 innings against the Men in Blue. He is averaging 60.46 against India, which is the second-highest tally by an Aussie. Smith is 93 shy of registering 1,000 runs against India. He could become only the 10th Australian batsman to do so. Meanwhile, Smith can get past the likes of Mark Waugh (974) and Geoff Marsh (943).

Feats Smith can surpass 500 ODI runs against India at home

Notably, Smith has registered 467 runs at home soil against India in ODI cricket. The right-handed batsman needs 33 more to amass the mark of 500 runs. Smith, who has slammed 44 fours at home against India, is six shy of 50. He has two tons and a fifty, with a best of 149. Smith averages 66.71 with the bat at home against India.

Information Smith can register 100 fours against India

Smith, who has smashed 86 fours against India, can register the mark of 100 alongside David Warner (87). Only five Aussie players have achieved this feat so far.

ODI feats Smith can achieve these ODI feats