The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the nation will provisionally host India for a five-Test series in the summer of 2021. Prior to that, England will host Sri Lanka and Pakistan for limited-overs series. Meanwhile, the women's team will also play ODI and T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand during the summer. Here are the further details.

Details A look at the schedule

As per the provisional schedule, the English summer will start with ODI series against Sri Lanka (June 29), while further matches will be played on July 1 and 4. After that, England will host Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 8 to 20. Besides, the five-match Test series against India will begin on August 4 and span until September 14.

Information A look at the schedule of Sri Lanka T20I series

Schedule of Sri Lanka T20I series: June 29: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Emirates Riverside. July 1: England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Kia Oval. July 4: England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Bristol County Ground

Pakistan Schedule of ODI and T20I series vs Pakistan

July 8: England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens July 10: England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Lord's July 13: England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, Edgbaston July 16: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Trent Bridge July 18: England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Headingley July 20: England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Old Trafford

India England vs India: Schedule of five-match Test series

August 4-8: England vs India 1st Test, Trent Bridge August 12-16: England vs India 2nd Test, Lord's August 25-29: England vs India 3rd Test, Emerald Headingley September 2-6: England vs India 4th Test, Kia Oval September 10-14: England vs India 5th Test, Emirates Old Trafford

ENG vs IND England will likely tour India in February 2021

As pe the incumbent plans, England are supposed to tour India for a five-match Test series in February. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently asserted the series could be held in UAE. England last visited the Indian nation in 2016, when they were handed a 4-0 series defeat. Besides, India also suffered a 1-4 defeat in England, two years ago (2018).

Fans Crowd could return to stadium in the home summer