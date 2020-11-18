Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 06:17 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the nation will provisionally host India for a five-Test series in the summer of 2021.
Prior to that, England will host Sri Lanka and Pakistan for limited-overs series.
Meanwhile, the women's team will also play ODI and T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand during the summer.
Here are the further details.
As per the provisional schedule, the English summer will start with ODI series against Sri Lanka (June 29), while further matches will be played on July 1 and 4.
After that, England will host Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 8 to 20.
Besides, the five-match Test series against India will begin on August 4 and span until September 14.
Schedule of Sri Lanka T20I series: June 29: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Emirates Riverside. July 1: England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Kia Oval. July 4: England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Bristol County Ground
July 8: England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens
July 10: England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Lord's
July 13: England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, Edgbaston
July 16: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Trent Bridge
July 18: England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Headingley
July 20: England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, Old Trafford
August 4-8: England vs India 1st Test, Trent Bridge
August 12-16: England vs India 2nd Test, Lord's
August 25-29: England vs India 3rd Test, Emerald Headingley
September 2-6: England vs India 4th Test, Kia Oval
September 10-14: England vs India 5th Test, Emirates Old Trafford
As pe the incumbent plans, England are supposed to tour India for a five-match Test series in February.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently asserted the series could be held in UAE.
England last visited the Indian nation in 2016, when they were handed a 4-0 series defeat.
Besides, India also suffered a 1-4 defeat in England, two years ago (2018).
Unlike last summer, the ECB will allow crowd to witness live action this time.
"It's an exciting prospect for England fans, and while COVID means there's still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country," ECB CEO, Tom Harrison, said.
