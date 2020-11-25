Australia and India are set to lock horns in the first of three-ODI series, starting November 27. Notably, this will be the maiden international assignment for the two sides following the resumption of cricket amid COVID-19 pandemic. The competition Down Under will be tougher this time as the hosts boast a full-strength side after a long gap. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first ODI on November 27 (9:10 AM IST). On this venue, the wicket will likely be suitable for batting and offer decent turn to spinners. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius. Besides, one can watch the match live on the Sony sports network, while live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app (paid subscription).

Australia Australia have a star-studded batting line-up

Australia will have the services of skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne in the batting line-up. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are expected to serve the middle-order. They will likely present a three-pronged pace attack along with leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Probable XI: Finch (C), Warner, Smith, Labuschagne, Stoinis, Maxwell, Carey (WK), Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa.

India The Indian top-order might struggle with Rohit Sharma's absence

The absence of Rohit Sharma has certainly left a hole in India's top-order. In that case, Mayank Agarwal will likely open, which demotes KL Rahul to the middle-order. While Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will be the two all-rounders, Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be the front-line spinner. Probable XI: Mayank, Dhawan, Kohli (C), Iyer, Rahul (WK), Pandya, Jadeja, Thakur/ Saini, Chahal, Shami, Bumrah.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and India have clashed in a total of 57 ODIs, so far (bilateral series). The hosts have had the wood over India, winning 28 of them. While India have won 24, five have been abandoned. Notably, India have won 13 ODIs Down Under (overall).

Stats AUS vs IND: Stats that matter

Kohli requires 90 away from becoming the third Indian win 2,000 runs against Australia in ODIs. He owns 1,910 runs against them in the format. Pace spearhead Shami (144) could become the fastest Indian to complete 150 ODI wickets. Besides, Warner is 162 shy of registering 1,000 career runs against India. He could become the 10th Aussie to achieve this mark.

Data Dream11: Kohli, Warner to lead the side