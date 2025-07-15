China's Q2 GDP grows 5.2%, beats expectations amid trade tensions 

China has set an ambitious full-year growth target of around 5%. The National Bureau of Statistics data revealed that the country's GDP grew by 1.1% in the April-June period on a quarterly basis. This was higher than the forecasted 0.9% increase but slightly lower than the previous quarter's 1.2% gain.

Economic stability

China's growth in Q2 aided by policy support

Despite global economic pressures, including US tariffs, China has shown remarkable resilience. The country's growth in Q2 was aided by policy support and a fragile trade truce with the US. However, there are concerns about a potential slowdown in the latter half of this year due to factors such as export slowdowns and a downturn in the property market.