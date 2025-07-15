China's Q2 GDP grows 5.2%, beats expectations amid trade tensions
What's the story
China's economy grew by 5.2% in the second quarter of this year, official data released today showed. The growth rate slightly exceeded analysts' expectations and demonstrated the country's resilience against US tariffs. The Reuters poll had predicted a 5.1% expansion for China's gross domestic product (GDP) in Q2, down from the first quarter's 5.4%.
Growth targets
China aims for around 5% growth this year
China has set an ambitious full-year growth target of around 5%. The National Bureau of Statistics data revealed that the country's GDP grew by 1.1% in the April-June period on a quarterly basis. This was higher than the forecasted 0.9% increase but slightly lower than the previous quarter's 1.2% gain.
Economic stability
China's growth in Q2 aided by policy support
Despite global economic pressures, including US tariffs, China has shown remarkable resilience. The country's growth in Q2 was aided by policy support and a fragile trade truce with the US. However, there are concerns about a potential slowdown in the latter half of this year due to factors such as export slowdowns and a downturn in the property market.