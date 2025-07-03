US quietly reopens chip design software exports to China

Page Loader
US-China trade relations are improving

By Mudit Dube
Jul 03, 2025
10:07 am
The United States has lifted its export restrictions on chip design software to China, Synopsys announced on Thursday. The move comes amid progress toward a trade truce between the two nations. In May, the US had mandated several chip design software companies, including Synopsys, to get licenses before exporting goods like semiconductors-related software and chemicals to China.

Siemens also confirms full restoration of access to its software

German tech giant Siemens has also confirmed the US's decision to lift restrictions on exporting chip design software to China. The company said it has restored full access to its software and technology for its Chinese customers.

US lifts licensing requirement on ethane exports to China

The US has also lifted a restrictive licensing requirement on ethane exports to China. The decision was announced earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. This comes after both countries settled a dispute over rare earth mineral and magnet shipments to the US, which had threatened a trade deal reached in May.