US-China trade relations are improving

US quietly reopens chip design software exports to China

By Mudit Dube 10:07 am Jul 03, 202510:07 am

What's the story

The United States has lifted its export restrictions on chip design software to China, Synopsys announced on Thursday. The move comes amid progress toward a trade truce between the two nations. In May, the US had mandated several chip design software companies, including Synopsys, to get licenses before exporting goods like semiconductors-related software and chemicals to China.