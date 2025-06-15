US re-evaluating approved Green Card applications for certain visa holders
What's the story
The United States is cracking down on fraudulent activities in the Green Card application process, especially for those with EB-1A visas (extraordinary ability category).
Immigration attorney Rahul Reddy has revealed that several approved applications, mostly from Indian nationals, are being re-examined by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Many of these applications are facing revocation.
Allegations
How some applicants 'gamed the system'
Reddy alleged that some EB-1A applicants gamed the system by publishing substandard journals, creating fake citations via coordinated co-authorship, and promoting dubious awards like the Stevie and Globee.
One social media user even claimed a network of around 200 individuals worked together to artificially enhance each other's credentials, with some of them now offering these strategies as paid services.
Mixed reactions
Clean-up welcomed by many Indian applicants
The crackdown has been welcomed by many Indian applicants who have been waiting for their turn and took the legal route. They hope this clean-up will restore integrity and also improve fairness in the process.
However, there are fears that the controversy could lead to USCIS curtailing or even dismantling the EB-1A category.
Legal experts have warned that the next wave of enforcement could see reopening and revocation of previously approved Green Cards.
Related case
US penalizes staffing firm for discriminating against American workers
In another development, the US Department of Justice has penalized California-based tech staffing company Epik Solutions for illegally discriminating against American employees in favor of foreign nationals on H-1B visas.
This case is the first resolution under the revived Protecting US Workers Initiative, a federal program designed to protect jobs for Americans.
The settlement needs Epik Solutions to pay $71,916 in civil penalties and change its hiring practices.