If Iran attacks us, we'll respond with 'brutal' force: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran against any retaliation after the recent Israeli attacks on Tehran.
On his Truth Social platform, he said, "If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US armed forces will come down on you at levels never seen before."
His warning comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
US-Israel relations
US had no involvement in Israel's attacks on Iran: Trump
Trump also claimed that the US had no involvement in Israel's recent attacks on Iran.
These strikes targeted Iran's defense ministry headquarters in Tehran and a natural gas processing unit linked to the South Pars gas field in Bushehr Province.
He further asserted that he could "easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel and end this conflict."
Iranian response
Iran retaliates against Israel
The Israeli strikes reportedly killed dozens, including top army commanders and atomic scientists. In retaliation, Tehran launched a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel.
Iranian missiles entered Israel's skies, killing four people in an apartment building in the Galilee region, according to Israeli emergency officials.
Earlier, in a message on state television, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: "They started this and initiated the war. We won't allow them to escape unscathed from this great crime they have committed."
Diplomatic efforts
Trump's previous warning to Iran
On Friday, Trump had urged Tehran to strike a deal or face "even more brutal" attacks by Israel.
During his first term, he had infamously pulled the US out of a landmark nuclear accord with Iran, negotiated under former President Barack Obama, in 2018.
The current situation between Iran and Israel unfolded after Israel's "Operation Rising Lion" targeted Iran's nuclear sites, prompting Iranian strikes on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.