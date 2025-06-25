Japan test-fires missile from home soil for first time 

Japan 's military has successfully test-fired a missile from its own territory for the first time. The launch took place on Tuesday at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island. The Type 88 surface-to-ship short-range missile was fired by the Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Artillery Brigade and hit a target boat about 40km off Hokkaido's southern coast.

Strategic shift Test part of Japan's efforts to bolster military capabilities The successful test is part of Japan's efforts to bolster its military capabilities amid rising tensions with China. In the past, the country conducted previous missile tests in the United States and Australia due to space and safety constraints. However, this latest test demonstrates Tokyo's commitment to developing a self-sufficient military with strike-back capabilities as a deterrent against China's assertive naval activities in regional waters.

Public dissent Missile test sparks protests The missile test has drawn protests from locals who fear it could escalate tensions in Asia. Protesters gathered outside a neighboring army camp, arguing that such tests only increase the risk of Japan being dragged into potential conflicts. Despite the domestic opposition, Japan's military plans to conduct more tests through Sunday as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its defense capabilities.

Dispute Japan concerned about increasing number of joint military drills Among other reasons, Japan is concerned about the increasing number of joint military drills between China and Russia near its coast. Japan and Russia, Hokkaido's northern neighbor, have territorial conflicts. Under its pacifist constitution from after World War II, Japan used to only use force in self-defense. But in 2022, it broke with this policy by adopting a five-year security plan that named China its biggest strategic threat and called for a stronger union between Japan and the US.