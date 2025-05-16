What's the story

Japanese winter festivals are a colorful aspect of the country's cultural tapestry, providing experiences like no other, a perfect mixture of tradition and modernity.

Held across different regions, these festivals highlight Japan's opulent heritage through breathtaking displays and activities.

From exquisite ice sculptures to age-old performances, each of these festivals offers a glimpse into the diverse customs and practices of Japanese culture during winter.

Here are five unique things that make these festivals special.