Cincinnati Open, Swiatek to face Rybakina in semis: Key stats

World number one Iga Swiatek will face Elena Rybkina in the last four of the 2025 Cincinnati Open . Swiatek reached the semis after taking down Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Thereafter, she was awaiting the result between Rybakina and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. Ninth seed Rybakina took down Sabalenka 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets. Notably, the victory marked Swiatek's third semi-final appearance in Cincinnati. Here are further details.

Match details Swiatek's impressive stats and post-match comments Swiatek's performance against Kalinskaya was nothing short of impressive. She won 24 out of 30 first serve points and 15 out of 23 seconds serve points, getting broken only once in the match. She served two aces compared to her opponent's three. Swiatek converted 3/11 break points. She also committed lesser double faults (3-5). "Just played my game," Swiatek said after the match. "For sure, it wasn't easy. Just happy I was solid and had the intensity to apply pressure."

Player profile Kalinskaya's form and past victories Despite never being a Top 10 player, Kalinskaya has been a thorn in the flesh for many elite players. She came into this match with an impressive 13-10 record against top-ranked players. The 26-year-old reached the final in Washington, D.C., won two matches in Montreal, and upset Amanda Anisimova in straight sets during the third round of Cincinnati Open.

Past records Swiatek aims for 1st Cincinnati Open final appearance Despite her stellar career, Swiatek has never reached the final of the Cincinnati Open. This is a rare feat for her as she has made it to the semifinals three times now. Cincinnati and Canada are the only two WTA 1000 events where she hasn't progressed to the final yet. As per WTA, Swiatek is the youngest in the Open Era to reach the semis in this tournament 3 successive times.

Information H2H record: Swiatek vs Rybakina In 9 meetings on the WTA Tour, Swiatek owns a 5-4 win-loss record over Rybakina. The two met at the 2025 French Open where Swiatek won the R16 clash. Swiatek is on a three-match unbeaten run over Rybakina.

Rybakina Rybakina takes down Sabalenka Rybakina doled out 11 aces against Sabalenka with the Belarusian clocking 4. Both players committed one double fault each. Rybakina had an 81% win on the 1st serve and 58% on the 2nd. She converted 3/5 break points as well. In terms of the H2H record, Rybakina improved her tally to 5-7 against Sabalenka.